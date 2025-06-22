"I was Cut By The Glass": NDTV Reports From Ground Zero, Tel Aviv

A civilian area suffered damages in northern Tel Aviv as Iran launched a wave of strikes on Israel in response to US strikes on its nuclear facilities amid a raging Middle East crisis. Broken glass shards were seen outside shops and on the streets as the authorities used earthmovers to clean the roads, described an NDTV journalist reporting from the warzone.

The area that bore the brunt of the latest Iranian salvo lies near the local university and is frequented by civilians. A shopping centre, a bank, and a salon were among the public areas that bore testimony to the Iranian strikes; glass doors were mangled and broken glass pieces dotted the streets.

People were, however, on the streets. Those whose shops were hit had returned to check on their properties, and many were seen speaking to the enforcement agencies.

A woman, who was injured in the strikes, was seen with a bandaged finger near one of the stores. "I suffered a small injury. I suffered a cut by glass", she said.

At least 11 people were injured in the missile strikes, said rescue services after Iranian state television reported Tehran had launched at least 30 missiles at Israel.

On the other side of the road, security agencies were seen handling the situation on the road. As an NDTV crew made its way through the rubble, it witnessed damage resulting from Iranian strikes and earthmovers being deployed to clear the roads.

The higher floors of a nearby building were seen with broken windows and some other damage.

Earlier in the day, US bombers struck three nuclear sites in Iran - Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan - in an attack aimed at dealing a blow to Tehran's nuclear ambitions. In Tel Aviv, authorities shut down offices, schools, and colleges, anticipating retaliatory strikes from Iran after the US action.

President Donald Trump confirmed the strikes in a social media post, and then said in a televised address, "Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. The strikes were a spectacular military success."