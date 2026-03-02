Advertisement

As Israel Bombs Tehran, 'Series Of Blasts' Over Jerusalem

"A short while ago, the (Israeli military) identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel," the army said in a statement.

A series of loud blasts were heard above Jerusalem following sirens on Sunday evening, AFP journalists reported, after the Israeli military said it had detected missiles launched from Iran. 

"Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," it added. 

