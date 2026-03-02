As Israel Bombs Tehran, 'Series Of Blasts' Over Jerusalem

A series of loud blasts were heard above Jerusalem following sirens on Sunday evening, AFP journalists reported, after the Israeli military said it had detected missiles launched from Iran.

"A short while ago, the (Israeli military) identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel," the army said in a statement.

"Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)