Israel Missile Strikes Iran Airport, Tehran Warns Of Immediate Response: Updates

Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran, according to reports saying an explosion occurred in the center of the country.

Iran's Fars news agency said an explosion was heard at an airport in the central city of Isfahan but the cause was not immediately known. Iran suspended flights over the cities of Isfahan, Shiraz and Tehran, state media reported.

Several Iranian nuclear sites are located in Isfahan province, including Natanz, centerpiece of Iran's uranium enrichment program.

Israel had warned it would hit back after Iran fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel over the weekend. Most of them were intercepted.

That strike came in the wake of an attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus widely blamed on Israel.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Apr 19, 2024 08:56 (IST) Israel military says 'don't have comment at this time' after reports of blasts in Iran': news agency Agence France-Presse



Apr 19, 2024 08:56 (IST) Iran media say nuclear facilities in Isfahan 'completely secure': news agency Agence France-Presse

Apr 19, 2024 08:55 (IST) Iran says drones shot down, 'no missile attack for now': news agency Agence France-Presse



Apr 19, 2024 08:55 (IST) Israel launches strike against Iran:

Israel has launched a strike against Iran in retaliation for its weekend attack, US media reported Thursday night.

ABC and CBS News reported the strikes early Friday Mideast time, quoting US officials. There was no immediate comment from the White House or Pentagon.

Iran activated its air defense system over several cities, state media reported, after the country's official broadcaster said explosions were heard near the central city of Isfahan.

Apr 19, 2024 08:53 (IST) Iran media says three explosions were heard near airbase in Isfahan: news agency Agence France-Presse



Apr 19, 2024 08:52 (IST) Iran activates air defence over several cities: Report

Iran activated Friday its air defence system over several cities, state media reported, after the country's official broadcaster said explosions were heard near the central city of Isfahan.

"Iran's air defence has been activated in the skies of several provinces of the country," the official IRNA news agency said.



Apr 19, 2024 08:51 (IST) Israel launches strike against Iran, says US TV network: news agency Agence France-Presse



Apr 19, 2024 08:51 (IST) Iran state TV says reports of 'big explosions' heard near Isfahan: news agency Agence France-Presse

