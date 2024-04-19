Man Detained From Iran Embassy In Paris Over Explosives Scare

"A witness saw a man enter carrying a grenade or an explosive belt," a source said

French authorities on Friday detained a man after receiving an alert from the Iranian consulate in Paris that someone had entered carrying an explosive, the capital's police authority said.

"The man has exited the consulate and is being" interrogated by police, it said.

A security source earlier told AFP that the mission called in law enforcement after a witness saw "a man enter carrying a grenade or an explosive belt".

An AFP journalist said the whole neighbourhood around the consulate in the capital's 16th district had been closed off and a heavy police presence was in place.

Paris transport company RATP on X, formerly Twitter, said traffic had been suspended on two metro lines that transit through stops close to the building.

