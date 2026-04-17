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"Enough Is Enough": Trump Says US Banned Israel From Bombing Lebanon

Trump also said any deal the United States reaches with Iran "is in no way subject to Lebanon" but the US will "deal with" the militant Hezbollah situation in an appropriate manner.

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"Enough Is Enough": Trump Says US Banned Israel From Bombing Lebanon
The US president also said the US will get nuclear material from Iran.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States has banned Israel from further bombing in Lebanon, using an atypically harsher tone than usual with the longtime US ally Israel.

"Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!!" Trump said in a social media post. 

Trump also said any deal the United States reaches with Iran "is in no way subject to Lebanon" but the US will "deal with" the militant Hezbollah situation in an appropriate manner.

The US president also said the US will get nuclear material from Iran. "No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form."

Trump's posts came after Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said that passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is "declared completely open" for the remaining period of the ceasefire.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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