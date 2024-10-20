Classified US Intelligence Leaked, Documents Show Israel's Plans For Iran

Two highly classified US intelligence documents have leaked, allegedly exposing Israel's military preparations for a potential strike on Iran, the New York Times reported. The documents, originating from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) - "responsible for analysing images and information collected by American spy satellites" - offer insights into Israeli military exercises and operational readiness.

The two documents, dated October 15 and 16, were circulated on Telegram by accounts largely associated with pro-Iran sentiments. They provide detailed analyses of satellite images showing Israel's military exercises, which appear to be in preparation for a retaliatory strike on Iran. The potential strike comes in the wake of escalating tensions following an Iranian missile barrage on October 1, itself a retaliation for an earlier Israeli attack.

One of the documents is titled "Israel: Air Force Continues Preparations for Strike on Iran" and outlines recent Israeli exercises that seem to rehearse a potential military operation against Iran. These preparations reportedly include air-to-air refuelling operations, search-and-rescue missions, and the repositioning of missile systems in anticipation of potential Iranian strikes. The second document reveals Israeli efforts to move munitions and other military assets to strategic locations.

Although the documents describe Israeli military movements and exercises, they do not provide satellite images themselves. The US intelligence gathered from these images suggests that Israel is gearing up for a strike, but it is unclear whether these documents reveal the full scope of Israel's plans for Iran.

US Response

The leaks have reportedly prompted immediate concern within the US government. US officials are divided over the severity of the leak, with some downplaying its impact given that the documents do not reveal new American capabilities. Others, however, are alarmed by the exposure of Israel's sensitive military plans, particularly at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

President Joe Biden, when asked during a recent trip to Germany whether he was aware of Israel's planned strike on Iran and its targets, responded with a brief "Yes and yes," but declined to elaborate.

While the exact source of the leak remains unknown, early indications suggest that the documents may have been taken by a lower-level US government employee. A joint investigation by the Pentagon, U.S. intelligence agencies, and the FBI is underway to determine how the information was leaked and whether more documents could follow.