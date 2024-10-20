Israel Hits Beirut, Gaza After 'Assassination' Attempt On Netanyahu

Israeli military said the strikes targeted "a number of Hezbollah weapons storage facilities"
Israel on Saturday said it hit Iran-backed group Hezbollah's arms facilities in Beirut and "Hamas terror target" in Gaza after a drone was launched towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence.
Here Are Top Points On Israel-Hezbollah-Hamas Conflict:
- Benjamin Netanyahu's office said a drone was launched towards his residence in the central town of Caesarea, which is about 20 kilometres south of the Haifa city area, which Hezbollah has regularly targeted.
- The Israeli PM and his wife were not home at the time of the attack and there were no injuries.
- "The attempt by Iran's proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake," Netanyahu said in a statement.
- Hours after the drone attack, Israel said it struck Hezbollah arms facilities in southern Beirut after the Lebanese armed group fired rockets into northern Israel.
- The Israeli military said the strikes targeted "a number of Hezbollah weapons storage facilities and a Hezbollah intelligence headquarters command centre".
- Israel and Hezbollah have been fighting across the Lebanese border since the war in Gaza erupted after Hamas attacked Israeli towns on October 7 last year.
- Later on Saturday, Israeli strikes killed at least 73 people in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya.
- Gaza's civil defence agency on Saturday said that a sweeping Israeli military operation had killed more than 400 people in two weeks in the territory's north.
- The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Wednesday has further escalated tensions in the Middle East.
- Israeli planes on Saturday dropped leaflets over southern Gaza with a picture of Sinwar and the message: "Hamas will no longer rule Gaza".