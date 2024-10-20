Advertisement

Israel Hits Beirut, Gaza After "Assassination" Attempt On Netanyahu

The Israeli military and Hezbollah members have been fighting across the Lebanese border since the war in Gaza erupted after Hamas attacked Israeli towns.

Read Time:2 mins
Israel Hits Beirut, Gaza After 'Assassination' Attempt On Netanyahu
Israeli military said the strikes targeted "a number of Hezbollah weapons storage facilities"

Israel on Saturday said it hit Iran-backed group Hezbollah's arms facilities in Beirut and "Hamas terror target" in Gaza after a drone was launched towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence.

Here Are Top Points On Israel-Hezbollah-Hamas Conflict:

  1. Benjamin Netanyahu's office said a drone was launched towards his residence in the central town of Caesarea, which is about 20 kilometres south of the Haifa city area, which Hezbollah has regularly targeted.
  2. The Israeli PM and his wife were not home at the time of the attack and there were no injuries.
  3. "The attempt by Iran's proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake," Netanyahu said in a statement.
  4. Hours after the drone attack, Israel said it struck Hezbollah arms facilities in southern Beirut after the Lebanese armed group fired rockets into northern Israel.

  5. The Israeli military said the strikes targeted "a number of Hezbollah weapons storage facilities and a Hezbollah intelligence headquarters command centre".
  6. Israel and Hezbollah have been fighting across the Lebanese border since the war in Gaza erupted after Hamas attacked Israeli towns on October 7 last year.
  7. Later on Saturday, Israeli strikes killed at least 73 people in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya.
  8. Gaza's civil defence agency on Saturday said that a sweeping Israeli military operation had killed more than 400 people in two weeks in the territory's north.
  9. The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Wednesday has further escalated tensions in the Middle East.
  10. Israeli planes on Saturday dropped leaflets over southern Gaza with a picture of Sinwar and the message: "Hamas will no longer rule Gaza".


Israel-Hezbollah War, Israel-Hamas War, Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel Hits Beirut, Gaza After "Assassination" Attempt On Netanyahu
