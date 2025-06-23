Advertisement

Kuwait Closes Airspace 'Temporarily' After Iran Attacks US Base In Qatar

"In the interest of the country's security and safety, and in light of the precautionary measures taken in a number of neighbouring countries, the State of Kuwait announces the temporary closure of its airspace", the Kuwaiti Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Kuwait Closes Airspace 'Temporarily' After Iran Attacks US Base In Qatar
  • Kuwait has closed its airspace until further notice as a precautionary measure
  • Bahrain also closed its airspace following recent regional tensions
  • Iran attacked a US base in Qatar in retaliation for American strikes in Iran
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Kuwait City:

Kuwait said it was closing its airspace "until further notice" on Monday after a similar move from Bahrain as Iran attacked a US base in Qatar in retaliation for American strikes in Iran.

"In the interest of the country's security and safety, and in light of the precautionary measures taken in a number of neighbouring countries, which include the closure of their airports and airspace, the State of Kuwait announces the temporary closure of its airspace as a precautionary measure, effective today until further notice" the Kuwaiti Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israel Iran War, Qatar
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com