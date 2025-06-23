Kuwait Closes Airspace 'Temporarily' After Iran Attacks US Base In Qatar

- Kuwait has closed its airspace until further notice as a precautionary measure
- Bahrain also closed its airspace following recent regional tensions
- Iran attacked a US base in Qatar in retaliation for American strikes in Iran
Kuwait said it was closing its airspace "until further notice" on Monday after a similar move from Bahrain as Iran attacked a US base in Qatar in retaliation for American strikes in Iran.
"In the interest of the country's security and safety, and in light of the precautionary measures taken in a number of neighbouring countries, which include the closure of their airports and airspace, the State of Kuwait announces the temporary closure of its airspace as a precautionary measure, effective today until further notice" the Kuwaiti Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.
