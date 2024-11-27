Advertisement

"Good news": Joe Biden On Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Deal In Lebanon

The deal will come into force on Wednesday at 4:00 am local time (0200 GMT), Joe Biden said, speaking at White House as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced his ministers had approved the deal.

Read Time: 1 min
Washington:

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed as "good news" a US and French-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

