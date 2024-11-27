"Good news": Joe Biden On Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Deal In Lebanon

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed as "good news" a US and French-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The deal will come into force on Wednesday at 4:00 am local time (0200 GMT), Biden said, speaking at White House as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced his ministers had approved the deal.

