Advertisement

Israel Strikes Hezbollah Facility In Lebanon A Day After Ceasefire Began

"A short while ago, terrorist activity was identified in a facility used by Hezbollah to store mid-range rockets in southern Lebanon. The threat was thwarted by an (Israeli Air Force) aircraft," the military said in a statement.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Israel Strikes Hezbollah Facility In Lebanon A Day After Ceasefire Began
The IDF says it remains and acting in southern Lebanon to enforce violations of the ceasefire

The Israeli military on Thursday said it hit a facility in southern Lebanon belonging to Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, a day after a ceasefire between the group and Israel began.

"A short while ago, terrorist activity was identified in a facility used by Hezbollah to store mid-range rockets in southern Lebanon. The threat was thwarted by an (Israeli Air Force) aircraft. The (Israeli army) remains in southern Lebanon and acting to enforce violations of the ceasefire agreement," the military said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israel Strikes Hezbollah, Israel Hezbollah Ceasefire
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com