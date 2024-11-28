Israel Strikes Hezbollah Facility In Lebanon A Day After Ceasefire Began

The Israeli military on Thursday said it hit a facility in southern Lebanon belonging to Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, a day after a ceasefire between the group and Israel began.

"A short while ago, terrorist activity was identified in a facility used by Hezbollah to store mid-range rockets in southern Lebanon. The threat was thwarted by an (Israeli Air Force) aircraft. The (Israeli army) remains in southern Lebanon and acting to enforce violations of the ceasefire agreement," the military said in a statement.

