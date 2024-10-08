Advertisement

"October 7 Attack Would Never Have Happened If I Was President": Trump

Donald Trump paid tribute to the victims at a campaign event as he marked the one-year anniversary of Hamas's attack on Israel.

"October 7 Attack Would Never Have Happened If I Was President": Trump
Donald Trump also said the October 7 attack would not have happened if he was the US President. (File)
Miami, United States:

Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump warned Monday that Americans should "never forget" the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel by Hamas militants as he paid tribute to the victims at a campaign event.

"We can never forget the nightmare of that day," Trump told a crowd of a few hundred at an event at his Trump National Doral Golf Club in southern Florida to commemorate the first anniversary of the attacks, claiming that "the October 7 attack would never have happened if I was president." 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Donald Trump, Israel Hamas War, US Elections
