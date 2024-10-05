Advertisement

Trump Says Israel Should "Hit" Iran's Nuclear Facilities

The former president, speaking at a campaign event in North Carolina, referred to a question posed to Democratic President Joe Biden this week about the possibility of Israel targeting Iran's nuclear program.

Trump said Friday he believes Israel should strike Iran's nuclear facilities.
Washington:

Republican White House hopeful Donald Trump said Friday he believes Israel should strike Iran's nuclear facilities in response to the Islamic republic's recent missile barrage.

The former president, speaking at a campaign event in North Carolina, referred to a question posed to Democratic President Joe Biden this week about the possibility of Israel targeting Iran's nuclear program.

"When they asked him that question, the answer should have been, hit the nuclear first, and worry about the rest later," Trump said.

