Over 1,000 Killed In Gaza Since Israel Resumed Large-Scale Strikes: Hamas

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Monday that 1,001 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since Israel resumed large-scale strikes on March 18.

According to the ministry's statement, the figure includes 80 people killed in the past 48 hours, taking the overall death count in Gaza since the war began on October 7, 2023 to 50,357 people.

