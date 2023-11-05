Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Over 30 Killed In Israeli Attack On Al-Maghazi Camp In Gaza, Says Hamas

Israel-Hamas War Live: Israel has been bombarding Gaza since Hamas' October 7 attack

As the war between Israel and Hamas continued to rage, Hamas-run health ministry said that more than 30 people were killed in an Israeli attack on a camp in central Gaza late Saturday.

"More than 30 martyrs arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the massacre committed by the occupation in Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip," the news agency AFP quoted health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra as saying.

Israel has vowed to "crush" Hamas for its October 7 attack on communities and military outposts near the Gaza border, which it says killed more than 1,400 people.

More than 240 Israeli and foreign hostages were also abducted during the cross-border surprise attack.

In Gaza, over 9,400 people, mostly women and children, have been reportedly killed in Israeli strikes.

Here are the live updates on the Israel-Hamas war:

Nov 05, 2023 07:58 (IST) US Involvement Will Be Seen By When We End Israel-Hamas War: UAE

The US needs to push for a quick end to the Israel-Hamas war and a new process to resolve the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian issue or Washington will be seen as ineffective, the diplomatic adviser to the United Arab Emirates president said.

Nov 05, 2023 07:14 (IST) Video: Israel Uncovers Hamas' Tunnels

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) today said that they uncovered multiple access points to Hamas' "terror tunnels" during their "operational activity" in Northern Gaza.

"While Hamas obstructs their civilians from getting to safety in southern Gaza, Hamas hides within their intricate network of terror tunnels. IDF troops uncovered multiple access points during operational activity in Northern Gaza," the IDF said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, and shared a small clip of the Israeli troops assessing the tunnels.



IDF troops uncovered multiple access points during operational activity in Northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/vovapYD4Xn - Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 5, 2023

The Israeli military says soldiers from its Yahalom special combat engineering unit have been working with other forces to locate and destroy Hamas' vast web of tunnels, which are hundreds of kilometers long and up to 80 meters deep.

Nov 05, 2023 07:06 (IST) Hamas Suspends Evacuation Of Foreigners To Egypt: Report

Gaza's Hamas government has suspended the evacuation of foreign passport holders to Egypt on Saturday after Israel refused to allow some wounded Palestinians to be evacuated to Egyptian hospitals, AFP reported citing a border official.

"No foreign passport holder will be able to leave the Gaza Strip until wounded people who need to be evacuated from hospitals in north Gaza are transported through the Rafah crossing to Egypt," AFP quoted the official as saying.

Nov 05, 2023 07:05 (IST) Israel-Gaza Conflict: Massive Protests In Israel Against Government War Response

Massive protests erupted in Israel on Saturday as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his government's lack of preparedness for the October 7 Hamas attack and its handling of the ensuing hostage crisis.

In Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv, several thousand people protested, including relatives and friends of some of the hostages, chanting: "Bring them home now".

Nov 05, 2023 07:02 (IST) Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Rally In London, Paris, Berlin Calling For Ceasefire

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied in London, Paris and Berlin on Saturday calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In London, Police estimated that about 30,000 attended the rally at the Trafalgar Square, while French authorities said 19,000 people demonstrated in Paris, while the CGT communist-led trade union put the numbers at 60,000.

German police estimated the crowd at 17,000 in Dusseldorf and 9,000 in the capital Berlin.