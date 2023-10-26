Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Israeli Tanks Enter North Gaza In Overnight 'Targeted Raids'

Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules Gaza.

Israeli tanks on Thursday entered the North Gaza which they describe as a "targeted raid" that hit "numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts".

Israel Defense Forces said that a column of tanks and infantry had launched an overnight raid into Hamas-controlled Gaza, striking "numerous" targets before retreating to home soil.

The military announced the incursion into the north of the Palestinian territory hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared preparations for a ground war were underway.

Black-and-white video footage posted by the military showed a column of armoured vehicles and bulldozers winding toward what appeared to be a border fence and breaking through it.

Here are the live updates on the Israel-Hamas war:

Oct 27, 2023 04:01 (IST) Israel Has Right, Responsibility To Go After Hamas: White House

: Israel has a right and responsibility to go after Hamas after what happened on October 7, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby said on Thursday (local time). Addressing a press briefing, Kirby said US President Joe Biden on Wednesday stressed the need to be careful while targeting Hamas leaders in a way that minimizes risk to civilians and collateral damage. Kirby's remarks come amid Israel's ongoing counter-offensive against Hamas after the latter launched coordinated attacks in southern Israel on October 7.

Oct 27, 2023 03:30 (IST) EU Leaders Urge Pauses In Gaza Bombing To Get Aid In

-EU leaders called on Thursday for pauses in Israeli bombing and Hamas rocket attacks to get humanitarian aid into Gaza after days of wrangling that highlighted divisions within the bloc over the broader Israel-Palestinian conflict. In a declaration agreed at a summit in Brussels, the leaders of the Union's 27 nations expressed the "gravest concern for the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza". They called for "continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs".

Oct 27, 2023 01:21 (IST) EU Leaders Call For "Corridors And Pauses" For Gaza Aid

EU leaders on Thursday called for "humanitarian corridors and pauses" to get aid into Gaza, after hours of negotiations at a summit of the bloc in Brussels. "The European Council expresses its gravest concern for the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and calls for continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs," a statement said.

Oct 27, 2023 01:20 (IST) Biden Sent Message To Iranian Supreme Leader Against Targeting US Troops: White House

President Joe Biden delivered a direct message to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei against targeting U.S. personnel in the region, the White House said on Thursday after American forces were attacked in Iraq and Syria.

"There was a direct message relayed," White House spokesman John Kirby said at a news briefing, declining to elaborate.

Kirby's comment comes as U.S. officials remain concerned about a wider conflict in the Middle East following the Oct. 7 attack by the militant Hamas group against Israel, with the Pentagon increasing surveillance and deploying additional military assets and personnel in the region.

Hamas names over 7,000 people it says killed in war with Israel: News Agency AFP

Oct 26, 2023 22:47 (IST) UN Chief "Shocked" By "Misrepresentations" Of His Remarks On Israel-Hamas

Oct 26, 2023 20:12 (IST) Hamas, Iran Officials In Moscow For Talks: News Agency AFP

Representatives of Hamas and Iran are in Moscow Thursday for talks, Russia's foreign ministry said.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani was in Moscow and confirmed reports that a Hamas delegation was in the Russian capital.

Hamas armed wing says 'almost 50' Israeli hostages killed since Israel strikes began: News Agency AFP

Oct 26, 2023 19:15 (IST) Israel's "Civilian War Room" Gathers Data On Hostages

Oct 26, 2023 15:24 (IST) India-Middle East Economic Corridor Possible Reason For Hamas Attack: Biden

Oct 26, 2023 14:09 (IST) In "Never-Before-Seen" Video, Israel Destroys Hamas Cell, Saves Hostages

In retaliation to the Hamas attack on Israel, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is striking down the Hamas operatives to secure Israeli civilians in the Kibbutz Be'eri near the Southern Israel Border.

In a video footage shared by IDF, soldiers were seen chasing a Hamas operatives and neutralising them within minutes.



Watch this never-before-seen footage of combat soldiers from the IDF's Shaldag Unit operating to neutralize terrorists and rescue the civilians of Kibbutz Be'eri:



In the footage, you can see the IDF soliders firing at the terrorists' vehicle, killing the driver who then lost... pic.twitter.com/qnXcqDSzCV - Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 25, 2023

Britain will convene a meeting of the government's COBRA emergency response committee on Thursday to consider its strategy and approach towards Gaza and the Israeli-Hamas conflict, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden told Times Radio .



Britain is pushing for a humanitarian pause to the conflict, and for Britons in Gaza to be able to leave safely.



UN says 'nowhere is safe' in Gaza amid Israel bombing: news agency AFP

Oct 26, 2023 12:47 (IST) Israeli Tanks Take Part In Overnight "Targeted Raids" In North Gaza

Israel said Thursday that a column of tanks and infantry had launched an overnight raid into Hamas-controlled Gaza, striking "numerous" targets before retreating to home soil.



The military announced the incursion into the north of the Palestinian territory hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared preparations for a ground war were underway.



The Israel Defense Forces described the operation as a "targeted raid" that hit "numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts".



It said the operation was "preparation for the next stages of combat" adding that "the soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory".



Black-and-white video footage posted by the military showed a column of armoured vehicles and bulldozers winding toward what appeared to be a border fence and breaking through it.

Oct 26, 2023 10:43 (IST) Israel conducts overnight 'targeted raid' with tanks in Gaza: army



The Israeli army carried out a "targeted raid" overnight in northern Gaza with tanks and infantry, it said in a statement Thursday, as it prepared its forces for a ground invasion.

"Overnight, the IDF conducted a targeted raid using tanks in the northern Gaza Strip, as part of preparations for the next stages of combat," the army said in a statement.



Israel conducts overnight 'targeted raid' with tanks in Gaza, says army: news agency AFP

Oct 26, 2023 10:08 (IST) "All Hamas Members Are Dead Men Walking": Israel's Netanyahu

Israel is in the midst of a fight for its existence and preparations are underway for a ground incursion into Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said and added that "all Hamas members are dead men walking".



In an address to the nation on Wednesday evening, he stressed that the two main goals of the war were "to eliminate Hamas by destroying its military and governance capabilities, and to do everything possible to get our captives home".



Seeking national unity, the prime minister said that, "Israel is in the midst of a fight for our existence." "All Hamas members are dead men walking - above and below ground, inside and outside Gaza," Netanyahu said.

Four members of Al Jazeera journalist Wael Al Dahdouh's family - his wife, son and daughter - were killed in an "Israeli air strike" on Gaza, the network said Wednesday. Speaking to the network, he said, "... a big tragedy is (being) perpetrated against women and children... no less than a calamity."

"Large numbers of people's houses (are being) bombarded. However, this is a custom of the Israeli occupation. (But), at the end of the day, we are on this land. This is our destiny... this is our destiny and this is our choice and this is our patience... and we won't deviate from this path."



Mr Dahdouh, 53, is well-known journalist who has covered armed conflicts in the area, was helping broadcast live images of the war in Gaza when he received the devastating news.

Russia and China on Wednesday vetoed a U.S. push for the United Nations Security Council to act on the Israel-Hamas conflict by calling for pauses in fighting to allow humanitarian aid access, the protection of civilians and a stop to arming Hamas and other militants in the Gaza Strip.

The United States put forward a draft resolution on Saturday as global outcry grew over a worsening humanitarian crisis and mounting civilian death toll in Gaza. It made the move just days after it vetoed a humanitarian focused draft from Brazil, arguing more time was needed for U.S.-led diplomacy.



