Journalist Ready To Put Camera, Shield On Sale For Food, As Gaza Starves

As the war in Gaza continues with increasing intensity, the humanitarian crisis in the region has worsened dramatically. Severe shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies are being reported across the Gaza Strip, affecting not only civilians but also journalists and aid workers.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Gaza-based photojournalist Mohammed Abo Oun revealed that he is selling his camera equipment and press shield in order to buy food for his family.

"I am the photojournalist Mohammed Abu Aoun from Gaza, I want to offer my equipment and the press shield for sale so that I can buy food for me and my family," he wrote.

Abo Oun has contributed to major international media outlets including The New York Times, Sky News, and ABC News.

The United Nations and humanitarian organisations have warned that Gaza is now facing the risk of famine, with a sharp rise in malnutrition-related deaths. According to the World Food Programme, nearly one-third of Gaza's population has gone without food for days. The UN agency has stated that approximately 470,000 people are expected to face "catastrophic hunger."

Although Israel claims that hundreds of truckloads of aid are waiting at the border to be distributed, humanitarian agencies say that access and coordination remain major obstacles. On Thursday, the Israeli military brought journalists to the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing to show aid boxes stacked on pallets awaiting distribution.

Meanwhile, the number of hot meals provided by charity kitchens in Gaza has dropped drastically from over 1 million meals daily in April to only 160,000 this month, according to UN figures.

Multiple governments have issued fresh calls for a ceasefire. On Friday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz posted on X, "The time has come to end the war in Gaza." He added, "We - France, the United Kingdom and Germany - urge all parties to bring an end to the conflict by reaching an immediate ceasefire".

Earlier, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the ongoing war, saying, "Mexico is putting all its words and actions into building peace."

On the other hand, former US President Donald Trump placed blame on Hamas for the breakdown in ceasefire negotiations, suggesting support for Israel's continued offensive. In remarks to reporters before leaving for a trip to Scotland, Trump said, "I think they want to die, and it's very, very bad", adding, "It got to a point where you're gonna have to finish the job."

As the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that France will formally recognise the State of Palestine. He urged an immediate halt to hostilities to "save the civilian population." Meanwhile, Jordan has requested Israeli permission to conduct airdrops of food and baby formula into Gaza. Israeli officials have said the request is under coordination.

The ongoing conflict, combined with the severe blockade of aid, has left millions vulnerable, and even the journalists covering the crisis, like Mohammed Abo Oun, are now forced to make impossible choices for survival.

