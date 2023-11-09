Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: G7 Backs 'Humanitarian Pauses' In Gaza, Reaffirms Ukraine Support

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have encircled Gaza City.

G7 foreign ministers said Wednesday that they supported "humanitarian pauses and corridors" in the Hamas-Israel war but refrained from calling for a ceasefire.

The group also said after talks in Japan that their support for Ukraine in its war with Russia "will never waver" while calling on China not to support Moscow in the conflict.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have encircled Gaza City and what exists now is north and south Gaza after striking the important Salah-Al-Din road that runs north-south.

Over 9,700 people have died and the UN has warned that a ground invasion may significantly increase civilian casualty in Gaza.

