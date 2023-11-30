10-Month-Old Hostage Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza, Claims Hamas

Hamas claims Kfir Bibas was killed in an Israeli airstrike. (File)

Kfir Bibas was 9-months-old when he was captured by Hamas operatives on October 7 from his home in Israel. His mother and four-year-old brother were also taken hostage during the surprise attack. Yesterday, Hamas said that all three have been killed in Gaza, a claim the Israeli Army said it is investigating.

In a statement, the Israeli Defence Forces said they are "assessing the accuracy of the information".

"Hamas is wholly responsible for the security of all hostages in the Gaza Strip," it added. "Hamas's actions continue to endanger the hostages, which include nine children."

Hamas claims that Kfir, his brother Ariel, and their mother Shiri were killed in an Israeli bombing just days before the current truce went into effect.

The Bibas family is among the highest-profile hostages seized in the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7, due to the age of baby Kfir.

Images of the baby's kidnapping from Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel have become one of the symbols of the deadly assault on Gaza. The images showed the mother, her face contorted with anguish, holding her two little red-headed boys wrapped in a blanket against her.

Their father was also seen in photographs with his head covered in blood being taken by armed Hamas militants towards the Gaza Strip.

The family later confirmed it had learned of Hamas' latest claims and could only wait for more information, according to a statement from the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum.

"We are waiting for the information to be confirmed and hopefully refuted by military officials. We thank the people of Israel for their warm support, but kindly request privacy during this difficult time," they said.