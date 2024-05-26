Israeli Hostage's Family Tears Into Netanyahu For Rape Of Women By Hamas

Israel claims more than 250 people were abducted by Hamas in the October 7 attack

An Israeli hostage's family has blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the "rape" of the women kidnapped and held by the Hamas group.

As per a report in The Jerusalem Post, Ifat Kalderon, the cousin of Ofer, who is still held captive in Gaza, slammed the Israeli Prime Minister for failing to secure the release of Israeli hostages.

During a press conference in Tel Aviv, she criticised Netanyahu, claiming that he has repeatedly nuked potential deals that would free their loved ones.

“Because of him (Benjamin Netanyahu), our sisters and daughters are now being raped in Gaza. Because of him, our parents, brothers, and sons are exposed to torture and death,” The Jerusalem Post quoted Ifat as saying.

Addressing the members of the Israeli war cabinet, she urged them to block Netanyahu's efforts to undermine any hostage agreement with Hamas.

“It is your duty to stop his attempts to thwart the deal. If you do not do this - you will become partners in the crime of abandonment. The blood of the abductees who will not return alive will also be on your hands," she added.

Her reaction comes just a few days after bodycam footage released by an Israeli television channel showed bloodied women handcuffed by Hamas and surrounded by corpses.

While the footage was aired on May 22, it was recorded during the October 7 raid that triggered the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Families of the hostages hoped that the 3-minute-long footage would increase the pressure on Mr Netanyahu to negotiate a truce with Hamas and secure their release.

Israel claims about 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 abducted in the October 7 attack.