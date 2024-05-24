Video: Hamas' Father-Son Duo Confess To Raping Israeli Woman, Killing Her

Jamal Hussein Ahmad Radi (L) and Abdallah were captured with Abdallah by Israel in March

A video of the Israeli military interrogating a father-son duo, both members of Hamas, allegedly confessing to raping and murdering a woman during their attack on Israel last year is doing rounds on social media.

The video shows Jamal Hussein Ahmad Radi, 47, and his teen son Abdallah, allegedly telling interrogators how they took turns raping a woman before killing her during their October 7 attack on Israeli cities.

Detailing their horrifying assault, Jamal, who was captured with Abdallah by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in March, said he found a woman who was "screaming" and "crying" in a house.

"I did what I did, I raped her... I threatened her with my gun to take her clothes off, I remember she was wearing jean shorts, that's about it," he allegedly said in the confession video.

He said that he did not know what happened to the woman after the rape.

His 18-year-old son, however, told interrogators that his father killed the woman after they raped her.

"My father raped her, then I did and then my cousin did and then we left but my father killed the woman after we finished raping her," he said in his confession video.

NEW: “My father raped her, then I did and then my cousin did and then we left but my father killed the woman after we finished raping her.” Captured Hamas terrorists confess to sexual violence against Israelis on 7/10. They even made it a family outing. The sickness runs deep. pic.twitter.com/21NETXGNjZ — Heidi Bachram 🎗️ (@HeidiBachram) May 23, 2024

Jamal also said that in each house where they found someone, they "either killed them or kidnapped them".

Israel claims that about 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 abducted in the October 7 attack, which triggered the war in Gaza. Israel's retaliation to eliminate the Hamas group has led to more than 35,000 deaths in Gaza, according to health authorities.

Earlier this week, Israel released footage of five pyjama-clad female army conscripts being seized by Hamas.

The footage shows the young women, all of them stunned and some bloodied, being bound and bundled into a jeep.

"I have friends in Palestine," one of the conscripts, 19-year-old Naama Levy, pleads in English. One of the gunmen can be heard shouting back in Arabic: "You are dogs! We will step on you, dogs!"