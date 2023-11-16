Gaza In New 'Total Communication Blackout' Due To Lack Of Fuel: UN Agency

Israeli commandos are searching through every floor of Gaza's Al Shifa hospital (File)

The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said a new communications blackout hit the Gaza Strip on Thursday due to a lack of fuel.

"Gaza is again in a total communication blackout, and ... it is because there is no fuel," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told a press conference in Geneva.

