55 Killed, Many Trapped In Israeli Strike On Residential Building In Gaza

Many of those killed in the strike were women and children, WAFA reported, citing medics.

Read Time: 2 mins
File photo

At least 55 Palestinians were killed and dozens others wounded in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya on Tuesday, the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said.

It added that many victims were believed to still be trapped under the rubble. The official Palestinian news agency WAFA and Hamas media reported had earlier reported the same figure.

There was no immediate Israeli comment.

On Monday, the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said around 100,000 people were marooned in Jabalia, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun without medical or food supplies. Reuters could not verify the number independently.

The emergency service said its operations had come to a halt because of the three-week Israeli assault into northern Gaza, where Israel had said it wiped out Hamas combat forces earlier in the year-long war.

Israel said the raid was aimed to prevent Hamas from regrouping.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Israel-Hamas War, Beit Lahiya, Gaza
