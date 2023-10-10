Video: Cop Pulls Out Gun, Fires From Bike As Reel Turns Real In Israel

The car stops and the cops fire multiple rounds.

An Israeli cop pulls out his gun and steers his bike closer to a vehicle allegedly carrying Palestinian operatives. He shoots at them as his colleagues overtake their car. The scene that plays out on an empty road cutting through vast lands isn't from a Hollywood action movie, but from southern Israel where the police are hunting down Hamas operatives amid a raging war.

Two in that car were killed in the shootout outside Netviot, a city near Gaza, said Israel Police.

Police and Border Police officers heroically neutralized two armed terrorists outside of Netivot on Saturday. We will continue working on the front lines to defend our civilians from terror pic.twitter.com/PQk9KiiKoT — Israel Police (@israelpolice) October 9, 2023

The car stops and the cops fire multiple rounds. Broken pieces of the car window lay on the road.

"Police and Border Police officers heroically neutralized two armed terrorists outside of Netivot on Saturday. We will continue working on the front lines to defend our civilians from terror," said the cops.

Israel considers Hamas and other Palestinian groups 'terrorists', with whom they had several violent conflicts, the latest being the one raging since Saturday.

Israeli cops and soldiers are fighting the Palestinian groups who have been slaughtering civilians and taking hostage in southern part of the country since an all-out war broke out Saturday.

The defence forces have also been striking Hamas hideouts across the Gaza border, having vowed to reduce them to rubble. The airstrike came in response to Hamas firing thousands of rockets into Israel.

Hamas has threatened to execute civilian hostages whom they had kidnapped and dragged across the Gaza border if Israel continues its airstrikes. Israel, however, has only sounded its determination to scale up its attacks, including a land incursion into Gaza.

