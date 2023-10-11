Pics: Devastation, Despair As Israel-Hamas War Death Count Crosses 3,900

Thousands of foreigners are also stuck in Israel

Thousands have died after the Hamas group launched a surprise attack on Israel, which then responded with a massive bombardment of Gaza. Over 3,900 Israeli and Palestinian civilians, soldiers, and combatants have died since the full-blown war erupted on Saturday.

Several foreigners are also stuck in Israel and across the Palestinian territories.

Devastation, Despair As Israel-Hamas War Escalates

Debris and destruction in a street in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City

A man looking at the destruction in a ravaged neighbourhood in the Gaza Strip Jabalia refugee camp

An aerial photo shows a deserted intersection in Sderot near the Israel-Gaza border

Portuguese citizens being evacuated amid fighting between Israel and the Hamas

An Israeli army self-propelled howitzer fires rounds near the border with Gaza

Palestinians leave al-Karama neighbourhood in Gaza City as Israel and the Hamas war escalates



Smoke from Israeli bombardment is pictured over the Gaza City



Israeli army soldiers near the border with Gaza Shells from Israeli bombardment land in the water in the Gaza City seaport

Buildings destroyed by Israeli air strikes in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City

The war began when more than 1,500 Hamas members attacked Israel through the Gaza security barrier. The attack is said to be the deadliest attack in Israel's 75-year history.