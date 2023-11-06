Israel 'Coordinates' With Jordan To Drop Vital Aid Into War-Torn Gaza

Israel has been at war in Gaza since the Hamas attacks of October 7 (File)

The Israeli army said today it had "coordinated" with Jordan to air-drop vital medical supplies to a field hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip, more than four weeks since the start of the war.

"Overnight, in coordination with the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), a Jordanian airplane dropped medical equipment and food to the Jordanian Hospital in the Gaza Strip," the Israeli army said in a statement.

"The equipment will be used by the medical staff for patients."

Jordan's King Abdullah II announced early today that his country's air force air-dropped at midnight "urgent medical aid" to the field hospital.

"This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza," he said, adding: "We will always be there for our Palestinian brethren."

Israel has been at war in Gaza since the attacks of October 7 when Hamas operatives rushed across the border, killing 1,400 people and kidnapping more than 240, Israeli officials say.

Israel has relentlessly bombarded the Gaza Strip and sent in ground troops, with the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory saying 9,770 people have been killed, around two-thirds of them women and children

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)