US University Heads Unite To Condemn Hamas And Support Israel

The coalition of college officials has released a statement supporting Israel.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas is sparking renewed discussions on American educational campuses, where emotions are running strong and administrators are under pressure to express their stance.

Now, a multifaith coalition of United States colleges and universities has released a public statement in support of Israel and opposition to Hamas. This action comes in response to criticism directed at several top schools for their handling of communication regarding the recent terrorist attacks.

According to Axios News, the founding signees of this statement include the presidents of Jewish schools (Yeshiva University), Catholic schools (University of Notre Dame), HBCUs (Dillard University), Christian schools (Baylor University), and public systems (SUNY and CUNY).

"We are horrified and sickened by the brutality and inhumanity of Hamas," reads the statement.

"Murdering innocent civilians, including babies and children, raping women, and taking the elderly as hostages are not the actions of political disagreement, but the actions of hate and terrorism. The basis of all universities is the pursuit of truth, and it is times like these that require moral clarity," it continues.

"Like the fight against ISIS, the fight against Hamas is a fight against evil."

"We, the presidents and chancellors of universities and colleges across the United States of America and the world, stand with Israel, with the Palestinians who suffer under Hamas' cruel rule in Gaza, and with all people of moral conscience," it read.

"We are building a broad coalition that can articulate inhumanity when we see it," says Rabbi Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University. "This is the greatest atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust and one of the most significant attacks on international terrorism."

Berman declined to specifically address the impact Israel's military response is having on Palestinian civilians in Gaza, except to reiterate the statement's mention of suffering "under Hamas' cruel rule."