Israeli Army Recovers Remains Of Women Soldier Held Hostage By Hamas

Israeli army said they recovered the remains of a woman soldier held hostage by Hamas. (File)

Israel's army said Friday it had recovered the remains of a woman soldier held hostage by Hamas operatives, whose death the military had announced earlier in the week.

"The body of the soldier Noa Marciano... has been extracted" by fellow troops "from a structure adjacent to Al-Shifa hospital" in the Gaza Strip, an army statement said, after confirming earlier in the week the death of Marciano, 19, who Hamas operatives said had been killed in an Israeli bombardment.

