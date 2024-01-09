Israeli Army Says 9 Soldiers Killed In Gaza, Total War Losses Now At 187

Most of the latest fatalities were from engineering units operating against Hamas tunnels in Gaza. (File)

The Israeli military said on Tuesday nine more soldiers had been killed in Gaza, bringing its total war losses there to 187.

Most of the latest fatalities were from engineering units operating against Hamas tunnels in south and central Gaza, where Israel has shifted the focus of fighting after declaring the Palestinian Islamist group dismantled in the north on Saturday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the military said four soldiers had been killed. The updated figure of nine, all killed on Monday, followed notification of families.

