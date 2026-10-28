'No Question Of Arab Parties-Backed Government': Netanyahu Amid Deadlock

In his first address to the nation after the polling, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the exit polls indicate his Likud will be the largest party in the next parliament. He listed Israel's military accomplishments over the past three years and stressed his close ties with US President Donald Trump while pledging to finish the job against Iran's regime.

Netanyahu also promised to form a new government after a close fight, saying no leader should rule through the backing of Israeli Arabs, whose parties posted strong gains. Arab-led parties could be kingmakers, as exit polls indicate Netanyahu's bloc and his opponents are tied and both unable to form governing coalitions.

"We must put in place a strong government of the right," Netanyahu told cheering supporters. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Netanyahu supporters broke into whoops and applause as the prime minister walked onto the stage of the convention centre in Jerusalem. Waving Israeli and party flags, they cheered and chanted before he spoke.

"The Jewish and Zionist majority must unite," Netanyahu said. "It is out of the question to have a government that is backed by Arab parties."

The prime minister said he would work with Trump to eliminate the "existential threat" posed by Iran. "Israel has a unique opportunity with our partner President Trump to forever eliminate the existential threat of Iran," Netanyahu told reporters after days of brandishing threats of a new bombing campaign against the cleric-run nation.

During Netanyahu's speech, the riled up crowd intermittently chanted, sang and cheered. At one point the prime minister joined in one of the songs.

The speech was short by Netanyahu's standards, and he did not directly claim victory, only noting that his Likud was projected to be the largest single party.

What Exit Polls Say

The polls published by the three major TV stations are now suggesting a slight increase in support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but still leaving him short of a governing majority.

The revised polls suggest that Netanyahu's Likud Party will be the largest in parliament, with about 27 seats. But the broader bloc of parties led by Netanyahu and the bloc of parties led by his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, each captured about 51 seats in parliament, the polls suggest. Initial exit polls had indicated Eisenkot's bloc had a slight edge.

A candidate needs 61 parliamentary seats to form a majority coalition government.

Arab-led parties won the remaining 18 seats, the exit polls suggested.