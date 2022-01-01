Israel Reports 1st 'Florona' Case, Covid And Influenza Double Infection

Isreal is reported a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases.

Israel recorded the first case of "florona" disease, a double infection of COVID-19 and influenza, said Arab News said on Thursday.

"#Israel records first case of #florona disease, a double infection of #COVID19 and influenza," Arab News tweeted.

Meanwhile, Israel's national health providers began administering fourth vaccine shots against COVID-19 on Friday to individuals with compromised immune systems.

The Health Ministry's Director-General Nachman Ash today okayed the boosters for immuno-suppressed people due to the Omicron infection wave, so long as at least four months have passed since their third shot, Time of Israel reported.

On Friday morning Ash also approved vaccines for elderly patients at geriatric facilities. The ministry said this was done "due to concerns of outbreaks at such facilities, and the risk to the health and lives of residents," the publication said.

Isreal is reported a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases.

As per the new data from the Health Ministry nearly 5,000 new cases were diagnosed on Thursday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)