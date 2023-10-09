Israel Defense Forces Shares Pics Showing Evidence Of War Crimes By Hamas

The number of Israeli nationals held captive by Hamas is "unprecedented''

In a dramatic assault launched from the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, Hamas militants on Saturday stormed into Israeli towns, killing more than 600 Israelis and escaping with dozens of hostages, in the deadliest day for Israel since the 1973 war. Israel responded with airstrikes on Gaza, and the conflict has since escalated. It is believed that the hostages are now being held in locations across Gaza.

Several horrifying pictures and videos have surfaced on social media showing Hamas fighters dragging Israeli soldiers and civilians through the streets of Gaza. On Saturday, Hamas itself shared a video showing its fighters capturing three men who were dressed in civilian clothes. Other graphic visuals online show injured Israeli soldiers and civilians, with their hands tied, being taken by force in Hamas vehicles. In one video, the Hamas group is seen kicking and hitting the corpse of a woman on the back of a truck. However, none of the footage can be independently verified.

Several legal and security experts in the country said the group's actions constitute war crimes, and likely crimes against humanity, since the assault against civilians was so broad and deliberate.

On Monday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shared pictures on X and wrote, "This is incriminating evidence of the war crimes committed by the Hamas terrorist organization." The pictures claim that Hamas is killing and abducting civilians, firing missiles at Israel, mutilating corpses, using civilians as human shields, and concealing terrorist infrastructure in civilian areas.

Earlier, the official account of Israel War Room, a nonprofit organisation, also shared pictures of women and men kidnapped by Hamas amid war.

The military did not say how many hostages were seized, but the number of Israeli nationals held captive by Hamas is “unprecedented'', IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told CNN. “These are extremely disturbing scenes for any Israeli to see. I don't even want to imagine what the fate of this Israeli person will be at the hands of these blood-thirsty animals,'' he added.

Meanwhile, a Hamas spokesman claimed that the number of Israeli hostages taken is ''many times greater than what Netanyahu thinks.''

“Hamas has committed a long list of crimes in this attack for which have been documented, including the killing of civilians, taking civilians captive, and abusing the bodies of civilians and soldiers,” Prof. Yuval Shany, an expert in international law and a lecturer at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem told The Times Of Israel.