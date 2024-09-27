Israel Carries Out New Strikes In Lebanon Minutes After Netanyahu's Speech At UN

The Israeli military said on Friday it was carrying out fresh strikes against Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon, minutes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the UN that operations against the Lebanese armed group will continue.

Israel's military "is currently striking terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement.

The strikes came soon after Netanyahu vowed to continue targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"We will continue degrading Hezbollah until all our objectives are met," he told world leaders at the UN.

In a separate statement, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant also vowed to defeat Israel's "enemies near and far".

