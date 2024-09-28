Benjamin Netanyahu's "Curse" vs "Blessing" Maps During UN Speech

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood at the podium of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday, holding two maps. In his right hand was a map of the Middle East with Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen painted in black and dubbed "The Curse" while in his left hand was a map showing countries painted green, including Egypt, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, and even India, termed "The Blessing."

However, what was most conspicuous about both maps was the complete erasure of Palestine. There was no reference to its existence in the green "blessing" map nor the black "curse" one.

Netanyahu drew a direct link between "The Curse" and Iranian influence, stressing that Iran and its allies were the source of the ongoing conflict in the region.

On the other hand, the countries marked in green, which included Egypt, Sudan, and Saudi Arabia, represented allies or potential allies who had either normalised relations with Israel or were in the process of doing so.

In his UN address, he squarely blamed Iran for the violence that continues to unfold in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen. He cited Tehran's financial and military support to Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, and the Houthis in Yemen as evidence of its destabilising influence. Israel, he argued, was defending itself on multiple fronts against Iranian-backed fighters across the region.

"If you strike us, we will strike you," Netanyahu warned Iran, adding that Israel's reach could extend throughout the Middle East if necessary. As Netanyahu addressed the UN General Assembly, scores of diplomats walked out in protest.

Netanyahu said that Israel's military actions, particularly in Lebanon and Gaza, were a necessary response to Iranian aggression. "As long as Hezbollah chooses the path of war, Israel has no choice but to remove this threat," he declared.

Who Are The Greens, And Why

Saudi Arabia

One of the more complex figures on Netanyahu's green "blessing" map was Saudi Arabia. Before the eruption of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in October 2023, the Biden administration had been working to broker a normalisation deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Such a deal, which many saw as potentially transformative for the region, appeared to be on the horizon. The deal included the US entering a defence treaty with Saudi Arabia. In return, Saudi Arabia had to normalise its ties with Israel and the latter would give concessions to Palestinians and reap the dividends of having one of the major players of the Middle East as one of its allies.

Saudi Arabia, however, has maintained that normalisation with Israel would not be possible without the establishment of a Palestinian state. The war between Hamas and Israel has further complicated these discussions, though Netanyahu's inclusion of Saudi Arabia in the green zone on his map suggests that he remains optimistic, or at least, publicly projects optimism about future ties with Riyadh.

Egypt

Egypt's presence on the green "blessing" map was hardly surprising. Since the 1979 peace treaty, Egypt has maintained a formal yet often strained relationship with Israel. Despite years of what many call a "cold peace," Egypt has continued to play a key role in regional stability, particularly regarding Gaza.

Energy and security cooperation between the two nations have strengthened in recent years, with Egypt importing Israeli gas and co-managing Gaza's security through the joint enforcement of a blockade. While Egypt may not publicly endorse Israel's aggressive tactics in Gaza, its vested interests in preventing the spread of Islamist extremism and managing border security ensure its continued cooperation with Israel.

Sudan

In 2021, Sudan signed the Abraham Accords, which were brokered by the US to facilitate diplomatic ties between Israel and Arab states. This was a big shift for a country that, under the leadership of former President Omar al-Bashir, had been hostile toward Israel for decades.

The transitional government in Sudan has used normalisation with Israel as a way to strengthen ties with the US and regional powers like the UAE, which have distanced themselves from Islamist movements.

India

India's presence in the green "blessing" map was a nod to its evolving relationship with Israel under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. India has moved closer to Israel in recent years, especially in the areas of defence and technology. While India has historically been a supporter of Palestinian self-determination, its ties with Israel have strengthened as part of its broader strategic recalibration.