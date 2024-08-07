Israel Calls To 'Swiftly Eliminate' New Hamas Chief

Israel's foreign minister called on Tuesday to "swiftly eliminate" Yahya Sinwar.

Israel's foreign minister called on Tuesday to "swiftly eliminate" Yahya Sinwar, who was appointed by Hamas as the group's new political leader replacing Ismail Haniyeh who was killed in Tehran last week.

"The appointment of arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar as the new leader of Hamas, replacing Ismail Haniyeh, is yet another compelling reason to swiftly eliminate him and wipe this vile organisation off the face of the Earth," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement on social media site X.

