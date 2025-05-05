Video: Israel Bombs Yemen's Hodeidah Port Day After Houthi Strike On Airport

Israel has bombed Yemen's Hodeidah port, a day after the Iran-aligned Houthis fired a missile that struck near Tel Aviv's main airport. Visuals showed a huge ball of fire at the port and a cloud of smoke billowing into the sky.

❗️ Frightening footage shows MASSIVE scale of Israeli airstrikes on Yemen



Apocalyptic fires rage



Smoke clouds tower into the sky https://t.co/ekjP7RuRXH pic.twitter.com/ce9MCPN6Yl — RT (@RT_com) May 5, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed to retaliate for the attack by the Houthis near Ben Gurion Airport, who have been firing at Israel and at shipping in the Red Sea in what they say is solidarity with the Palestinians.

Most attacks from Yemen have been intercepted by Israel's missile defence systems, though a drone strike hit Tel Aviv last year. Sunday's missile was the first known to have escaped being intercepted of a series of missiles fired since March.

Late on Sunday, Houthi rebels said they would impose a "comprehensive" aerial blockade on Israel by repeatedly targeting its airports, in response to Israel expanding its operations in Gaza.

The Houthis' Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center, a body set up last year to liaise between Houthi forces and commercial shipping operators, issued the warning about targeting Israeli airports, saying Ben Gurion Airport would be the top target.

The statement attached an email it said was sent to the International Air Transport Association, the global airlines body, and the United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Houthi forces called "upon all international airlines to take this announcement into serious consideration ... and to cancel all their flights to the airports of the criminal Israeli enemy, in order to safeguard the safety of their aircraft and passengers," the email said.