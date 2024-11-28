Israel Backs Adani After US Bribery Allegations, Israeli Envoy Says

Israel wants India's Adani Group to continue to invest in the country, Israel's envoy to India said on Thursday, affirming the nation's support to the ports-to-media conglomerate whose billionaire founder is facing bribery allegations in the US.

"We wish Adani and all Indian companies continue to invest in Israel," Ambassador Reuven Azar said in an interview, adding that allegations by US. authorities were "not something that's problematic" from Israel's point of view.

