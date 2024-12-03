Israel Army Tells Gaza Civilians In South To Move To 'Humanitarian Zone'

The Israeli army called for the evacuation of some areas in southern Gaza on Monday, warning that Palestinian militants were launching rockets from there.

"Terrorist organisations are once again firing rockets towards the State of Israel from your area," military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X, speaking to residents in the Khan Yunis area. "For your safety, you must evacuate the area immediately and move to the humanitarian zone."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)