Israel Army Caims Killed 2,000 Gaza Operatives This Month

So far more than 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza since war began.

An Israeli army spokesman said Thursday that the military had killed more than 2,000 Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip since a one-week truce in war with Hamas collapsed on December 1.

"Since the end of the truce, our forces have eliminated more than 2,000 terrorists by air, land and sea," military spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

