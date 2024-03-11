'Isn't It Past Your Jail Time?': Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump At Oscars 2024

Mr Trump and Mr Kimmel have been engaged in a heated arguments for several years.

Jimmy Kimmel, the host of Oscars 2024, hit back at former United States President Donald Trump after he posted about Kimmel's performance on social media. Mr Kimmel spoke to the audience at the 96th Academy Awards just before 'Oppenheimer' got the award for the best picture. He said that he wanted to share a "review" of his performance as host of the ceremony, as per a report in the Guardian.

Mr Kimmel read from his phone and said, "Has there ever been a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars? His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be."

"Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC 'talent,' George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous... blah, blah, blah. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Mr Kimmel continued. "Now, see if you can guess which former President just posted that on Truth Social. Anyone? No?"

Notably, the original post was shared by Mr Trump on his social media platform during the Oscars ceremony. He also mentioned, "Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years - Disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don't they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN"

Responding to the same, Mr Kimmel thanked Mr Trump for watching the ceremony before asking, "Isn't it past your jail time?", potentially referring to Mr Trump's multiple legal cases ranging from financial fraud to election interference. The audience instantly cheered and laughed after hearing the statement.

Mr Trump is presently charged with four felonies for trying to rig the 2020 election in Washington, DC; 13 felonies for interfering in Georgia's elections; 34 felonies for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels hush money in New York; and 40 felonies for hoarding classified documents after his presidency and obstructing the government's attempts to retrieve them in Florida.

Mr Trump and Mr Kimmel have been engaged in a heated arguments for several years. The then-President in 2018 posted in the morning after the show, "Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don't have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)!" It is to be noted that the show was also hosted by the comedian.