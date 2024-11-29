ISKCON Expresses Solidarity With Chinmoy Krishna Das Over Arrest In Bangladesh

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Thursday expressed solidarity with priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag.

In a post on X, ISKCON, Inc. stated, "ISKCON, Inc. stands with Chinmoy Krishna Das. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of all these devotees."

Iskcon,Inc. stands with Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of all these devotees. — Iskcon,Inc. (@IskconInc) November 28, 2024

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag. He was presented before a Chittagong court on Tuesday, which denied his bail plea and remanded him in custody.

The arrest has sparked widespread outrage, with many demanding his immediate release.

In a related development, a lawyer filed a petition seeking a ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh, labelling it a "radical organisation" that engages in activities aimed at inciting communal unrest, according to local media reports.

Earlier today, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina condemned the "unjust" arrest of Das and called for his immediate release.Hasina also voiced concerns about attacks on minorities and their places of worship, urging the authorities to ensure religious freedom and the safety of all communities.

"A senior leader of the Sanatan religious community has been unjustly arrested, and I demand his immediate release. Temples have been set ablaze in Chittagong. Previously, mosques, shrines, churches, monasteries, and homes belonging to the Ahmadiyya community have been attacked, vandalised, looted, and burned. Religious freedom and the safety of all communities must be guaranteed," Sheikh Hasina said in a statement.

Recently, a group of retired judges, bureaucrats, and a sitting MP sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene and address the rising violence and discrimination against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The arrest has further strained relations between the Bangladesh government and ISKCON, fuelling protests and unrest.

