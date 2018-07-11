Picture Of ISIS Terrorist Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi's Dead Son Comes Out

On July 3, the ISIS propaganda agency, Amaq, announced that al-Badri was killed.

The ISIS group in Afghanistan and Pakistan released a picture of its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's son Hudhayfah al-Badri, who was killed in an operation in Syria earlier this month. Taking to Twitter handle, a terrorism research group TRACterrorism.org posted the image, showing al-Badri carrying a rifle.

"(CGI) #IslamicState supporter poster depicting Hudhayfah al-Badri, son of Abu Bakr #Baghdadi killed by #Russian military"

On July 3, the ISIS propaganda agency, Amaq, announced that al-Badri was killed by the Russian and Syrian military forces in an operation in Homs, according to several media reports.

Little is known about Al-Baghdadi, who has been reported killed or injured. However, he is widely believed to be alive.

Although the terror group has been driven out from major parts of Syria and Iraq, it still maintains its presence near the Iraqi-Syrian border.