ISIS Claims Responsibility For Brussels Shooting

At least 2 people were killed in shooting in Brussel on Tuesday.

The Islamic State group on Tuesday claimed responsibility for a shooting in Brussel's that killed two Swedes, saying the attack targeted Sweden for its membership in a global coalition battling jihadists.

"An Islamic State fighter carried out an attack against" Swedish nationals on Monday, IS said in a statement issued on the jihadists' news arm Amaq, adding that, "the attack comes in the context of operations called for by the Islamic State to target nationals of coalition countries".

