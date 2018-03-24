ISIS Claims France Shooting, Provides No Evidence: Statement The attack killed three people as a gunman held up a car, opened fire on police and then took hostages in a supermarket, screaming "Allahu Akbar", the town's mayor said..

ISIS said in a statement released online that a "soldier of the caliphate" had carried out the attack. The jihadist group gave no other details. © Thomson Reuters 2018



ISIS on Friday claimed a shooting in the southwestern French town of Trebes, but gave no evidence.The attack killed three people as a gunman held up a car, opened fire on police and then took hostages in a supermarket, screaming "Allahu Akbar", the town's mayor said.. ISIS said in a statement released online that a "soldier of the caliphate" had carried out the attack. The jihadist group gave no other details.