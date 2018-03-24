ISIS Claims France Shooting, Provides No Evidence: Statement

The attack killed three people as a gunman held up a car, opened fire on police and then took hostages in a supermarket, screaming "Allahu Akbar", the town's mayor said..

World | | Updated: March 24, 2018 02:52 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
ISIS Claims France Shooting, Provides No Evidence: Statement

Shots were heard at around 11.15 am in the French supermarket according to sources. (Reuters)

CAIRO:   ISIS on Friday claimed a shooting in the southwestern French town of Trebes, but gave no evidence.

The attack killed three people as a gunman held up a car, opened fire on police and then took hostages in a supermarket, screaming "Allahu Akbar", the town's mayor said..

Comments
ISIS said in a statement released online that a "soldier of the caliphate" had carried out the attack. The jihadist group gave no other details.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

ISISFrance Shooting

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneKeto Diet

................................ Advertisement ................................