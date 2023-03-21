Is Your Job Safe? This OpenAI Study Lists Professions That Could Be Replaced By ChatGPT

Higher-paying jobs are more likely to be affectedcompared to lower-paying ones.

Since the emergence of OpenAI's ChatGPT - an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, people are worried that the powerful technology may eliminate several jobs in the future. Recently, Sam Altman, the CEO of the company that created ChatGPT, also revealed that he was "a little bit scared" of his company's invention.

Now, a new study by OpenAI, Open Research, and the University of Pennsylvania has revealed the jobs that are most at risk of being lost due to the technological revolution triggered by ChatGPT, Metro reported. The study is titled "GPTs are GPTs: An Early Look at the Labor Market Impact Potential of Large Language Models'' which basically identifies the potential exposure that each job has to large language models.

According to the study, higher-paying jobs are more likely to be affected compared to lower-paying ones. Jobs that don't require formal educational credentials are safe from ChatGPT while professions that require proficiency in programming and writing are more susceptible to being automated. Jobs that are heavily reliant on scientific and critical thinking skills are less prone to automation.

Here's a list of occupations safe from ChatGPT:

Agricultural Equipment Operators

Athletes and Sports Competitors

Auto Mechanics

Cement Masons

Cooks

Cafeteria Attendants

Bartenders

Dishwashers

Electrical Power-Line Installers and Repairers

Carpenters

Painters

Plumbers

Meat, Poultry, and Fish Cutters and Trimmers

Slaughterers and Meat Packers

Stonemasons

Meanwhile, people with professional degrees and higher incomes are more at risk of losing their jobs to AI. Sectors such as Finance, Education, Journalism, Engineering, and Graphic Design face a greater threat of being supplemented by AI.

List of occupations at risk:

Mathematicians

Tax Preparers

Financial Quantitative Analysts

Writers and Authors

Web and Digital Interface Designers

Court Reporters

Simultaneous Captioners

Proofreaders

Copy Markers

Accountants

Auditors

News Analysts

Journalists

Administrative Assistants

OpenAI recently launched GPT-4, the AI technology that exhibits human-level performance on some professional and academic tasks. According to the company blog, the latest chatbot is "more creative and collaborative than ever before" and would "solve difficult problems with greater accuracy" than its earlier versions.

During an interview with ABC News, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman spoke about ChatGPT and said, "It is going to eliminate a lot of current jobs, that's true. We can make much better ones. The reason to develop AI at all, in terms of impact on our lives and improving our lives and upside, this will be the greatest technology humanity has yet developed."

He added that "people should be happy" that the company was "a little bit scared" of the potential of AI.