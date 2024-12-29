"Is There No Chance?": South Korea Plane Crash Victims' Families In Tears

“Is there absolutely no chance of survival?” The heartbreaking question echoed through a conference room at Muan International Airport as families of passengers on the ill-fated Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 clung to dwindling hope. The aircraft, carrying 181 people crashed early Sunday morning, with all but two feared dead. Two crew members were pulled from the wreckage during an ongoing rescue operation, officials confirmed.

As families gathered at the airport, the sound of sobbing filled the air. About four hours after the crash, former Muan Fire Department Chief Lee Jeong-Hyeon addressed the distraught families. “It is presumed that most of the 181 people on board the plane have died,” he said, as per a local outlet. The room, with over 100 family members, was consumed with cries of anguish, with some collapsing under the weight of the tragedy.

Asked if there was “no chance” of survival, the chief could only lower his head before responding, “It's unfortunate, but that's what we're seeing.”

One woman, awaiting news about her daughter, fell into her lap as hope dissipated. A man vented his frustration, repeating, “How could I…” Others were left speechless, murmuring about their last conversations with loved ones: “Oh my, you called yesterday…” and “You were so excited to go out and play…”

A 33-year-old woman recounted tearfully, “My sister was on that plane. She had always suffered, but now that her circumstances had improved, she went to have fun,” she told a local outlet.

Families, already devastated, demanded access to the crash site to confirm the fates of their loved ones. Authorities denied the requests, citing safety concerns. Acting President and Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok visited the airport to offer condolences and address the families' demands for real-time updates. “Please think of our families first,” they pleaded, to which Mr Choi offered a short response, “I understand.”

The crash has led to the cancellation of all flights at Muan Airport. Jeju Air has apologised and pledged full cooperation with investigations.