Iraq Says It Provided Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's Location To US For Raid

Donald Trump today confirmed the death of ISIS chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

Iraq's intelligence services provided US forces with the location of elusive ISIS group chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi ahead of the raid that killed him, the security forces said Sunday.

"The Iraqi national intelligence service, according to precise information, located the hideout of Daesh chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi," they said in a statement, using the Arabic acronym for ISIS.

It said the US conducted a special operation in northwest Syria "on this basis."

