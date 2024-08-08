Iranian Woman Arrested For Singing In Public Without Hijab, Whereabouts Unknown

Iran prohibits women from singing or dancing in public

Zara Esmaeili, a young Iranian woman, was arrested and jailed for singing Amy Winehouse's song 'Back to Black' in public without wearing a hijab. According to a report in Metro, she was taken into custody after her video went viral on social media. A source close to the situation confirmed that ''Zara's family has been unable to locate her''.

Zara Esmaeili, een getalenteerde jonge zangeres uit Teheran, is gearresteerd vanwege haar moedige optredens zonder de verplichte hijab. Dit krachtige beeld van haar en een dansend meisje illustreert hoe de jonge generatie in Iran zich verzet tegen onderdrukking. #Iranpic.twitter.com/DMc2soS1Gf — Shermin Amiri (@SherminAmiri) August 3, 2024

Ms Esmaeli is known for performing without the mandatory hijab in public spaces like the metro and parks. Her performances on the streets of Tehran have been a form of protest against the Islamic Republic's oppressive laws, which restrict women's freedom and self-expression.

📌 Islamische Republik Iran

SÄNGERIN FESTGENOMMEN



„Laut den uns vorliegenden Nachrichten wurde Zara Esmaeili, eine Künstlerin, die wegen ihres kraftvollen und warmen Gesangs in Straßen, Zügen, U-Bahnen und anderen Orten in den sozialen Medien Aufmerksamkeit erregt hat,… https://t.co/bsE5VBUDNZpic.twitter.com/1cImupU177 — In Lak‘ech ❤️☀️🥰 (@inlakech77) August 2, 2024

Faravaz Farvardin, Iranian singer and the founder of the Berlin-based Right to Sing Campaign condemned the arrest.

She wrote in a statement on X, ''Zara, an Iranian female singer, is imprisoned in the Tehran Central Detention Center (Fashafoueh) for the crime of singing in public. She is under the pressure of the interrogators to admit connection with activists and musicians outside Iran. This claim is a lie and made by the think tank of the Islamic Republic.''

This allegation is a lie made by the Islamic Republic's think-tank.#freexara#ZaraEsmaeilipic.twitter.com/YMVMQgtQx4 — faravaz (@faravaz1) August 3, 2024



This arrest is the latest example of Iran's strict enforcement of the mandatory hijab laws, which human rights activists have widely criticized. This escalation is rooted in the decades-long rhetoric of Ayatollah Khomeini, Iran's supreme leader, who has denounced "Westoxication" - the perceived corruption of Iranian society by Western influences - since before and after the 1979 revolution. Her arrest also coincides with the authorities' introduction of a new initiative aimed at restricting women's autonomy, amidst the ongoing "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement.

Earlier, other Iranian artists have also faced persecution and arrest for expressing themselves freely.

While rapper Toomaj Salehi was arrested for his lyrics criticising the government and social issues, singer Shervin Hajipour was imprisoned for his song 'Baraye,' which became an anthem for the "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement.

This movement gained momentum following the tragic death of Mahsa Amini in 2022, sparking widespread protests and demands for change.