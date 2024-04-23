Iranian President's Silence On Kashmir Signals Diplomatic Tightrope

Iran President Raisi arrived in Islamabad Monday for a three-day visit.

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Islamabad on Monday and discussed strengthening bilateral ties. However, the Pakistan PM's attempt to secure Ebrahim Raisi's support on Kashmir during their joint press conference failed. The Iran President's refusal to engage with the topic indicates Iran's delicate balancing act as the country pursues cordial relations with India. This is underscored by recent talks between India and Iran on Palestine, besides diplomatic and trade ties.

Iran President Raisi arrived in Islamabad Monday for a three-day visit. During their joint press conference, Shehbaz Sharif sought to link Iran's stance on the situation in Gaza with that in Kashmir. Thanking President Raisi, he said, "I thank you and the people of Iran for raising your voice for Kashmir."

However, Raisi did not acknowledge the comment and refrained from bringing it up during his own speech, instead focusing on Iran's support for those fighting against oppression, especially in Palestine.

His silence was a snub to Mr Sharif, who failed to secure Iran's support on the India-Pakistan dispute.

On Tuesday, New Delhi pointed out that Iran and India share a long history of meaningful relations. A press statement put up by the Indian Embassy in Tehran said: "India and Iran share a millennia-long history of interactions. The contemporary and relationship draws upon the strength of these historical and civilisational ties, and continues to grow further marked by high-level exchanges, commercial and connectivity cooperation, cultural and robust people-to-people ties." The note also detailed bilateral relations and high level visits between the two nations.

In January, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian hosted Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in Tehran. Their discussions covered the violence in Palestine, as well as bilateral and multilateral ties with BRICS nations. Since Iran has bilateral ties with both India and Pakistan, maintaining a neutral stance on Kashmir is crucial.

The Iran President's state visit to Pakistan comes months after Iran and Pakistan carried out retaliatory strikes against alleged terrorist hideouts on each other's lands. It marks an active effort by both nations to mend their fractured ties. President Raisi is the first foreign leader to visit Pakistan after the country held its controversial general elections on February 8.