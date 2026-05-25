Iranian President Orders Reopening Of International Internet Access: Report

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued an order to reopen international internet access, Iranian state media reported on Monday, citing an official.

The report cited the head of public relations at Iran's Communications Ministry.

Most Iranians have been unable to access the worldwide web for 87 days according to the internet observatory NetBlocks, with only a few citizens having access to expensive and advanced VPNs that circumvent the restrictions.

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