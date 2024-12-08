Iranian Embassy In Syria's Damascus 'Attacked': Report

Iran's embassy in Syria was "attacked" on Sunday, Iranian state TV said, after Islamist-led rebels declared the fall of Tehran ally Bashar al-Assad following a sweeping offensive that culminated in Damascus.

"Unknown individuals have attacked the Iranian embassy, as you can see in these images shared by various networks," a state TV broadcaster said, showing footage from Al Arabiya, said to be from the diplomatic compound.

Iranian newspaper Tehran Times reported online that Iranian diplomats had left the embassy before it was stormed, citing foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.

The report said that all embassy staff were safe.

It also accused rebel forces of being behind the attack, a claim that could not be independently verified immediately.

Authorities in Iran have yet to comment on Assad's fall.

On Saturday, as the rebels pressed their lightning offensive but had not yet taken Damascus, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on "the Syrian government and legitimate opposition groups" to enter negotiations.

His remarks marked a shift in Tehran's tone towards rebel groups which Iran had previously called "terrorists" and refused to recognise them as legitimate actors.

Araghchi visited Damascus on December 1, days into the rebels' offensive, meeting with Assad in the Syrian leader's last public appearance alongside an Iranian official.

A day later, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated Tehran's support in a telephone call with Assad.

The deposed Syrian leader last visited Iran in May 2024, shortly after the death of former president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

Iran has supported Damascus during Syria's civil war, which began in 2011, sending "military advisers" at Assad's request.

Numerous Iranian Revolutionary Guards commanders have been killed in Syria, in combat and in Israeli strikes against presumed Iranian-linked targets.

